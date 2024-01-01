All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 0.9% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HDV opened at $101.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.39.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.