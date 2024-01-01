Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Vertical Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Longbow Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.29.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,237. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Allegion has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $128.43.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

