Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Vertical Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Longbow Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.29.
Insider Activity at Allegion
Institutional Trading of Allegion
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Stock Performance
ALLE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,237. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Allegion has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $128.43.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Allegion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
