Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Short Interest Update

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,500 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 308,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allego

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Allego during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allego during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Allego Price Performance

Shares of ALLG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,195. Allego has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.

About Allego

Allego ( NYSE:ALLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.14 million during the quarter.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

