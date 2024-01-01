Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Short Interest Update

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,500 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 308,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allego
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Allego during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allego during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.
Allego Price Performance
Shares of ALLG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,195. Allego has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.
About Allego
Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Allego
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.