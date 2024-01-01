Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.09% of Allison Transmission worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 381,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,118. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average is $57.12. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.05%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

