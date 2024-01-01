Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Short Interest Update

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 73,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRTS. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

DRTS traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $3.01. 80,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,203. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The company has a market cap of $208.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.75. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpha Tau Medical ( NASDAQ:DRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRTS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.