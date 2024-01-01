Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Short Interest Update

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRTSW remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRTSW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth $112,000.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

