AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Shares Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) by 664.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,076 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AltC Acquisition were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALCC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,585,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,336,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,217,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $6,159,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

AltC Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ALCC opened at $10.56 on Monday. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38.

AltC Acquisition Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.