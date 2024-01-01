Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AMDWF stock remained flat at $9.77 during trading on Monday. Amada has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

