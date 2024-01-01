Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Update

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS AMADY traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.08. 18,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,215. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.83. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70.

Amadeus IT Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.3423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Amadeus IT Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.69%.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments, Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

