Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ambow Education Price Performance

Ambow Education stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 159,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,796. Ambow Education has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

Get Ambow Education alerts:

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.