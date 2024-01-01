Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.34. 1,181,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $91.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.99.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

