American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.530-5.730 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.46.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $81.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.91. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $98.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Electric Power by 41.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 26,257.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,718 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

