American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AIG. Argus raised American International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.31.

American International Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $67.75 on Thursday. American International Group has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $68.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

