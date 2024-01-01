American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lessened its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in American States Water were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. State Street Corp grew its position in American States Water by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after buying an additional 507,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $30,951,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in American States Water by 929.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 160,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American States Water by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after purchasing an additional 101,977 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 972.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 97,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $80.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.99. American States Water has a 52-week low of $75.20 and a 52-week high of $99.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AWR

About American States Water

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.