American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Short Interest Update

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,500 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 476,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

American States Water Price Performance

NYSE:AWR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.42. 130,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,954. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.42. American States Water has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $99.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at American States Water

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,677.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in American States Water by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on American States Water

About American States Water

(Get Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.