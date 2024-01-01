Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned about 0.12% of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter worth $36,666,000. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 770,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,724,000 after acquiring an additional 76,604 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 327,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 195,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DIVO stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $37.12.

About Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.