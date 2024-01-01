Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Decreased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after buying an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 45.2% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,852. The firm has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

