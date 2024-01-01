Analyzing Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) & Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dada Nexus and Zoom Video Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $1.39 billion 0.62 -$291.13 million ($0.83) -4.00 Zoom Video Communications $4.39 billion 4.93 $103.71 million $0.73 98.51

Volatility and Risk

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dada Nexus has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dada Nexus and Zoom Video Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 2 3 0 2.60 Zoom Video Communications 1 13 5 0 2.21

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus price target of $9.89, indicating a potential upside of 197.81%. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus price target of $79.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.79%. Given Dada Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -14.16% -13.84% -10.98% Zoom Video Communications 5.21% 4.93% 3.84%

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Dada Nexus on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices. It also provides Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Hardware-as-a-Service allows users to access video communication technology from third party equipment; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; Zoom Events, which enables users to manage and host internal and external virtual events; OnZoom, a prosumer-focused virtual event platform and marketplace for Zoom users to create, host, and monetize online events; and Zoom Webinars to provide video presentations to large audiences from many devices. In addition, the company offers Zoom Developer Platform that enables developers, platform integrators, service providers, and customers to build apps and integrations using Zoom's video-based communications solutions, as well as integrate Zoom's technology into their products and services; Zoom App Marketplace, which helps developers to publish their apps, as well as third-party integrations of Zoom; and Zoom Contact Center, an omnichannel contact center solution. It serves individuals; and education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

