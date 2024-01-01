Analyzing Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) & InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV)

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for InnovAge and Pear Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 0 0 0 N/A Pear Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00

InnovAge presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given InnovAge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Pear Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge -5.42% -12.38% -6.80% Pear Therapeutics -594.70% -217.85% -95.20%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares InnovAge and Pear Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

InnovAge has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of InnovAge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InnovAge and Pear Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $688.09 million 1.18 -$40.67 million ($0.29) -20.69 Pear Therapeutics $12.69 million 0.33 -$75.49 million ($0.22) -0.13

InnovAge has higher revenue and earnings than Pear Therapeutics. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pear Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InnovAge beats Pear Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

