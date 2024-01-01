Analyzing Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) and Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF)

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) and Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sweetgreen and Restaurant Brands New Zealand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 5 4 0 2.44 Restaurant Brands New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus price target of $14.11, suggesting a potential upside of 24.88%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than Restaurant Brands New Zealand.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

79.2% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Restaurant Brands New Zealand shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sweetgreen and Restaurant Brands New Zealand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -24.60% -25.18% -14.63% Restaurant Brands New Zealand N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sweetgreen and Restaurant Brands New Zealand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $470.11 million 2.70 -$190.44 million ($1.20) -9.42 Restaurant Brands New Zealand N/A N/A N/A $0.22 10.80

Restaurant Brands New Zealand has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restaurant Brands New Zealand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sweetgreen beats Restaurant Brands New Zealand on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. It operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brand names. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Penrose, New Zealand.

