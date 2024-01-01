Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD) Shares Bought by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned about 1.37% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UYLD. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 11,000.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,268,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,216,000.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UYLD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,122. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52.

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

