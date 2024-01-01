Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Foresight Global Investors Inc.

Foresight Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,560 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for approximately 0.9% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,256 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth $96,594,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.1 %
BUD opened at $64.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
