Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Foresight Global Investors Inc.

Foresight Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,560 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for approximately 0.9% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,256 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth $96,594,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.1 %

BUD opened at $64.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.