Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE:ANVS opened at $18.70 on Friday. Annovis Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $191.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.53). Equities analysts anticipate that Annovis Bio will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Annovis Bio by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annovis Bio

(Get Free Report)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.