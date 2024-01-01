Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 803.0 days.

Ansell Trading Up 13.1 %

Ansell stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.51. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627. Ansell has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44.

Ansell Company Profile

See Also

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

