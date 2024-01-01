Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 803.0 days.
Ansell Trading Up 13.1 %
Ansell stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.51. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627. Ansell has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44.
Ansell Company Profile
