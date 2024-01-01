ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Short Interest Update

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,591,200 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 5,443,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 546.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ANZ Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

ANZ Group Price Performance

About ANZ Group

Shares of ANZGF stock remained flat at $17.97 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23. ANZ Group has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $17.99.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

