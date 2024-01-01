Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE AIV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 854,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 120.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

