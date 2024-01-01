Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

