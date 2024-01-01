Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

ARCC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,586,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $20.21.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

