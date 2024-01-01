ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in December

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ARIAKE JAPAN Price Performance

Shares of AKEJF remained flat at 35.75 during trading hours on Monday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 35.75. ARIAKE JAPAN has a one year low of 34.97 and a one year high of 37.65.

ARIAKE JAPAN Company Profile

ARIAKE JAPAN Co, Ltd. manufactures, processes, and sells natural seasoning products with extracts from chicken, pork, beef, and other fresh livestock ingredients. It provides chicken bone base soups, ramen soups, chanpon soups, bouillon and consomme products, sauce bases, and Japanese bouillon products; and livestock meat, including beef, pork, and chicken, as well as shrimps, garlic, and seasoning oils.

