ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in December

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ARIAKE JAPAN Price Performance
Shares of AKEJF remained flat at 35.75 during trading hours on Monday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 35.75. ARIAKE JAPAN has a one year low of 34.97 and a one year high of 37.65.
ARIAKE JAPAN Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ARIAKE JAPAN
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.