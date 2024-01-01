Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the November 30th total of 914,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

AHH traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.26). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $62.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AHH shares. TheStreet cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after buying an additional 41,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 299.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 165,964 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

