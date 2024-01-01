Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHHGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the November 30th total of 914,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

AHH traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.26). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $62.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AHH shares. TheStreet cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after buying an additional 41,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 299.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 165,964 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

