Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Up 15.6% in December

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Armstrong World Industries

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AWI traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.32. The stock had a trading volume of 270,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,546. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $347.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.42 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.