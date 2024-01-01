Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowroot Acquisition

Shares of ARRW opened at $10.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $773,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $982,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 290.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 62,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 46,176 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 228,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 153,720 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.