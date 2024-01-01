Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Aryzta Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ARZTY remained flat at $0.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. Aryzta has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $0.93.
Aryzta Company Profile
