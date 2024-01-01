Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Aryzta Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARZTY remained flat at $0.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. Aryzta has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

Aryzta Company Profile

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products.

