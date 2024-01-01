ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Down 36.4% in December

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $176,087.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,052,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,786,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ASA Gold and Precious Metals news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $176,087.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,052,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,786,909.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander Merk bought 3,600 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $55,044.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 37,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,561.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 709,087 shares of company stock worth $10,578,772. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASA. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 59.1% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,788,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 664,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after buying an additional 76,923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 987,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 105,941 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 622,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,527 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 499,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares in the last quarter.

ASA traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $15.06. 138,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,291. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

