Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Short Interest Down 19.7% in December

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 1.1 %

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $125.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.55 and a 200 day moving average of $96.17. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $129.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ASND. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

