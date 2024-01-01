Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,300 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 262,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,533.0 days.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASPHF remained flat at $3.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $3.63.

About Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV), and age-related diseases in the United States and Mainland China. Its primary product HQP1351, a BCR-ABL inhibitor targeting BCR-ABL mutants, including those with the T315I mutation.

