ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the November 30th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ASX traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.41. 2,886,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.22. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 4.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 35,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 5.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

