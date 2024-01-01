ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on ASMIY. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $519.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $483.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.47. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $250.85 and a fifty-two week high of $536.76. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.73.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $677.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASM International will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

