ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Heirloom Wealth Management

Heirloom Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises approximately 6.1% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $13,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2,536.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,339,000 after purchasing an additional 277,565 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 850.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 196,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,471,000 after purchasing an additional 175,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $756.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $536.77 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $682.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $668.30.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

