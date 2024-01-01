Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Update

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $220.15. The company had a trading volume of 108,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,841. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $247.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.27.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at about $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,346,000 after buying an additional 1,013,697 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,267,000 after purchasing an additional 585,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,022,000. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

