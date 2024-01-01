ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in December

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,812,800 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 3,179,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 654.1 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock remained flat at $29.31 during midday trading on Monday. 144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $29.59.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
