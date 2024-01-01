ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in December

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,812,800 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 3,179,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 654.1 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock remained flat at $29.31 during midday trading on Monday. 144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $29.59.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

