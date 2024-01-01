Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,403,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 12,107,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,531.2 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance

Assicurazioni Generali stock remained flat at $20.74 during trading hours on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Further Reading

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

