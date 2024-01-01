Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Down 14.6% in December

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 798,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ALPMY traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $11.90. 152,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,692. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. Astellas Pharma has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $16.91.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.