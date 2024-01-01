AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Down 27.7% in December

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the November 30th total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
AstraZeneca Price Performance
Shares of AZN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.35. 3,354,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,041,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $208.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
