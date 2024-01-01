AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Down 27.7% in December

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the November 30th total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of AZN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.35. 3,354,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,041,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $208.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,198,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after buying an additional 5,617,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,232,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

