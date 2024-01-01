Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 101.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 158.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $17.42 on Monday. Astronics has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $162.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.66 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

