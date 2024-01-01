Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

Several research firms recently commented on ASUR. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 10.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 340,177 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 223,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 671,830 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 12.0% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 864,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 92,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $9.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.57 million, a PE ratio of -30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $29.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

