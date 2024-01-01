Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,415 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.09% of Atmos Energy worth $14,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 80.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.90. 429,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.42.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

