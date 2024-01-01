AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,052,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,005 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $60,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.78. 33,285,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,441,516. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

