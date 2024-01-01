Aua Capital Management LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $149.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.96.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

