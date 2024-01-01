Aua Capital Management LLC Acquires 364 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $130.00 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

